Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Redattore Tecnico Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Redattore Tecnico media in India presso Bentley Systems varia da ₹669K a ₹931K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Bentley Systems. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/4/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$8.1K - $9.6K
India
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$7.6K$8.1K$9.6K$10.6K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Bentley Systems?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Redattore Tecnico in Bentley Systems in India raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₹931,299. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Bentley Systems per il ruolo Redattore Tecnico in India è ₹668,625.

Altre Risorse

