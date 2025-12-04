Directory Aziendale
Benchling
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere del Software

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere del Software

Benchling Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso Benchling varia da $198K per year per L1 a $483K per year per L5. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $315K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Benchling. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/4/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
L1(Livello Base)
$198K
$132K
$65.5K
$938
Software Engineer 2
L2
$233K
$151K
$80.7K
$577
Software Engineer 3
L3
$273K
$180K
$91K
$1.8K
Software Engineer 4
L4
$356K
$215K
$140K
$333
Visualizza 2 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Benchling, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Ingegnere del Software stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

Posizioni Incluse

Invia Nuova Posizione

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Benchling in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $482,658. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Benchling per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in United States è $301,901.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Benchling

Aziende Correlate

  • Cohesity
  • Mapbox
  • LogDNA
  • Sourcegraph
  • mParticle
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/benchling/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.