La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso Benchling varia da $198K per year per L1 a $483K per year per L5. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $315K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Benchling. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/4/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$198K
$132K
$65.5K
$938
Software Engineer 2
$233K
$151K
$80.7K
$577
Software Engineer 3
$273K
$180K
$91K
$1.8K
Software Engineer 4
$356K
$215K
$140K
$333
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Benchling, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
