Il pacchetto di retribuzione Vendite in United States mediano presso Benchling ammonta a $95K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Benchling. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/4/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Benchling
Sales Development Representative
San Francisco, CA
Totale annuo
$65K
Livello
L2
Base
$65K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
2 Anni
Anni esp
2 Anni
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Benchling, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Vendite in Benchling in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $125,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Benchling per il ruolo Vendite in United States è $65,000.

Altre Risorse

