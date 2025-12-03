Directory Aziendale
Il pacchetto di retribuzione Manager di Prodotto in Canada mediano presso Bench Accounting ammonta a CA$104K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Bench Accounting. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Bench Accounting
Product Manager
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Totale annuo
$75K
Livello
L1
Base
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
2-4 Anni
Anni esp
2-4 Anni
FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Prodotto in Bench Accounting in Canada raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di CA$112,023. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Bench Accounting per il ruolo Manager di Prodotto in Canada è CA$103,689.

