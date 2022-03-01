Directory delle Aziende
Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Bench Accounting va da $56,060 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Vendite all'estremità inferiore a $199,826 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Bench Accounting. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $102K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Designer di Prodotto
Median $76.5K
Servizio Clienti
$57.3K

Product Manager
Median $75K
Vendite
$56.1K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$200K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Bench Accounting è Responsabile Ingegneria Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $199,826. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Bench Accounting è di $75,747.

