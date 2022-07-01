Directory delle Aziende
BEN
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

BEN Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di BEN va da $109,450 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist in United States all'estremità inferiore a $224,400 per un Responsabile Data Science in Brazil all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di BEN. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/25/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Analista di Dati
$115K
Responsabile Data Science
$224K
Data Scientist
$109K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in BEN è Responsabile Data Science at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $224,400. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in BEN è di $115,420.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per BEN

Aziende correlate

  • Abstract
  • Intersection
  • Intermedia
  • Mozilla
  • Genentech
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse