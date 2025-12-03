Directory Aziendale
Behaviour Interactive
Behaviour Interactive Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Canada mediano presso Behaviour Interactive ammonta a CA$98K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Behaviour Interactive. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Behaviour Interactive
Software Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Totale annuo
$70.9K
Livello
P2
Base
$67.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3.7K
Anni in azienda
1 Anno
Anni esp
7 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Behaviour Interactive?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Behaviour Interactive in Canada raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di CA$117,491. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Behaviour Interactive per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in Canada è CA$93,955.

