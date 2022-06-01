Directory delle Aziende
Beekeeper
Beekeeper Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Beekeeper va da $121,787 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $294,000 per un Designer di Prodotto all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Beekeeper. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/25/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$135K
Designer di Prodotto
$294K
Ingegnere del Software
$122K

Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Beekeeper è Designer di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $294,000. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Beekeeper è di $135,256.

