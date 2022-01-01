BECU Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
L'intervallo di stipendi di BECU va da $61,353 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti all'estremità inferiore a $160,000 per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di BECU. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/25/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $160K
Analista di Business
$89.8K
Servizio Clienti
$61.4K

Operazioni di Servizio Clienti
$98.2K
Project Manager
$123K
Recruiter
$104K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in BECU è Ingegnere del Software con una compensazione totale annuale di $160,000. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in BECU è di $101,357.

