BearingPoint
BearingPoint Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di BearingPoint va da $15,112 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto all'estremità inferiore a $157,400 per un Consulente di Gestione all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di BearingPoint. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/25/2025

$160K

Consulente di Gestione
Median $157K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $19.5K
Analista di Business
$53.8K

Responsabile Data Science
$56.7K
Designer di Prodotto
$15.1K
Product Manager
$46.6K
Project Manager
$52.9K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$55.4K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in BearingPoint è Consulente di Gestione con una compensazione totale annuale di $157,400. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in BearingPoint è di $53,361.

