BD Stipendi

Lo stipendio di BD varia da $12,361 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Fondatore nella fascia bassa fino a $230,840 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di BD. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/4/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $125K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $95K

Ingegnere di Qualità

Ingegnere Biomedico
Median $107K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista di Business
Median $90K
Analista di Dati
Median $97.5K
Data Scientist
Median $145K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
Median $205K
Manager di Progetto
Median $110K
Vendite
Median $195K
Marketing
Median $212K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $126K
Contabile
$121K
Operazioni di Business
$80.6K
Servizio Clienti
$25K
Ingegnere Elettrico
$93.3K
Analista Finanziario
$197K
Fondatore
$12.4K
Ingegnere Geologo
$94.9K
Risorse Umane
$186K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
Median $200K
Designer di Prodotto
$122K
Manager di Programma
$124K
Recruiter
$68.3K
Affari Regolatori
$90.8K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$209K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$231K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$128K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in BD è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $230,840. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in BD è $122,400.

Altre Risorse