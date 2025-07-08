BCP Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di BCP varia da $13,186 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) nella fascia bassa fino a $75,745 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di BCP. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/4/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $36K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Data Scientist
Median $43K
Analista di Business
$17.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$13.2K
Manager di Prodotto
$75.7K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in BCP è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $75,745. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in BCP è $36,005.

Altre Risorse