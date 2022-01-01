Directory Aziendale
Basis Technologies
Basis Technologies Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Basis Technologies varia da $70,853 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Marketing nella fascia bassa fino a $242,661 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Basis Technologies. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $96K
Analista di Dati
$95.9K
Data Scientist
$73.4K

Marketing
$70.9K
Manager di Prodotto
$243K
Recruiter
$88.4K
Vendite
$209K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$220K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Basis Technologies è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $242,661. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Basis Technologies è $95,938.

