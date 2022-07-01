Directory Aziendale
Barbaricum
Barbaricum Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Barbaricum varia da $99,500 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Dati nella fascia bassa fino a $115,575 per un Data Scientist nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Barbaricum. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/17/2025

Analista di Business
$101K
Analista di Dati
$99.5K
Data Scientist
$116K

Ingegnere del Software
$111K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Barbaricum è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $115,575. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Barbaricum è $105,651.

