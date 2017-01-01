Directory Aziendale
Banyan Technology
Principali Approfondimenti
    • Informazioni

    Banyan Technology delivers cutting-edge intelligent freight management software that revolutionizes shipping logistics. Our comprehensive platform features Live Connect technology, robust transportation management systems, and seamless API connectivity across LTL, Truckload, Parcel, and Final Mile shipping modes. By providing real-time data and automated solutions, we empower businesses throughout North America to optimize their logistics operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. Banyan's innovative approach transforms freight management challenges into strategic advantages for forward-thinking companies.

    banyantechnology.com
    Sito Web
    2001
    Anno di Fondazione
    55
    N° di Dipendenti
    Sede Centrale

