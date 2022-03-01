Directory Aziendale
Banner Health
Banner Health Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Banner Health varia da $63,700 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Assistente Amministrativo nella fascia bassa fino a $144,275 per un Medico nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Banner Health. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/17/2025

Designer di Prodotto
Median $90.5K
Assistente Amministrativo
$63.7K
Analista di Dati
$65.3K

Consulente di Management
$101K
Medico
$144K
Manager di Prodotto
$105K
Ingegnere del Software
$68.6K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Banner Health è Medico at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $144,275. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Banner Health è $90,480.

