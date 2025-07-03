Directory Aziendale
Bank of England
Bank of England Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Bank of England varia da $40,775 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Assistente Amministrativo nella fascia bassa fino a $196,213 per un Architetto delle Soluzioni nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Bank of England. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/17/2025

Data Scientist
Median $72K
Analista Finanziario
Median $67.5K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $42.6K

Assistente Amministrativo
$40.8K
Analista di Business
$89.1K
Sviluppo Business
$50.3K
Analista di Dati
$67.8K
Banchiere d'Investimento
$52.7K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
$196K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Bank of England è Architetto delle Soluzioni at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $196,213. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Bank of England è $67,468.

Altre Risorse