Directory Aziendale
Backbase
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Backbase Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Backbase varia da $17,963 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $250,000 per un Architetto delle Soluzioni nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Backbase. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere del Software
Median $88.7K

Ingegnere Software Mobile

Ingegnere Software Backend

Manager di Prodotto
Median $85.5K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
Median $250K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Analista di Business
$31.4K
Marketing
$92.2K
Operazioni Marketing
$117K
Designer di Prodotto
$18K
Project Manager
$115K
Recruiter
$59.9K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$99.7K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$91.2K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Backbase è Architetto delle Soluzioni con una retribuzione totale annua di $250,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Backbase è $91,237.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Backbase

Aziende Correlate

  • InterWorks
  • QuantumBlack
  • InvestCloud
  • CoreLogic
  • Enthought
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse