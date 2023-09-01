Bacardi Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Bacardi varia da $17,645 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Business in Russia nella fascia bassa fino a $120,600 per un Project Manager in Costa Rica nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Bacardi. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/17/2025
Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?
Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?
I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.