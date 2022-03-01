Directory Aziendale
Babbel Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Babbel varia da $63,584 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Dati nella fascia bassa fino a $114,637 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Babbel. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/16/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $87.9K

Ingegnere Software Frontend

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $115K
Analista di Business
$93.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista di Dati
$63.6K
Risorse Umane
$83.9K
Marketing
$70.7K
Designer di Prodotto
$68.4K
Manager di Prodotto
$75.8K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Babbel è Manager di Ingegneria del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $114,637. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Babbel è $79,850.

Altre Risorse