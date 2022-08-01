Directory Aziendale
AXS
AXS Stipendi

Lo stipendio di AXS varia da $99,500 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $198,990 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di AXS. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/10/2025

$160K

Manager di Prodotto
Median $113K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $105K
Servizio Clienti
$99.5K

Analista di Dati
$119K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$199K
FAQ

La posizione più pagata riportata presso AXS è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annua di $198,990.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos AXS er $113,000.

