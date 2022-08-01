Avid Technology Professionals Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Avid Technology Professionals varia da $81,594 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $125,625 per un Manager di Progetto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Avid Technology Professionals. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/27/2025

$160K

Operazioni di Marketing
$107K
Manager di Progetto
$126K
Ingegnere del Software
$81.6K

FAQ

La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Avid Technology Professionals est de $107,485.

Altre Risorse