Avenue Code
Avenue Code Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Avenue Code varia da $22,038 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Recruiter nella fascia bassa fino a $201,000 per un Manager di Progetto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Avenue Code. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $30.1K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Manager di Prodotto
Median $95.9K
Analista di Business
$111K

Designer di Prodotto
$39.6K
Manager di Progetto
$201K
Recruiter
$22K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$52.3K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$71.6K
UX Researcher
$135K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Avenue Code è Manager di Progetto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $201,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Avenue Code è $71,640.

