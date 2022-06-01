Directory Aziendale
Aventiv Technologies
Aventiv Technologies Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Aventiv Technologies varia da $37,688 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $145,725 per un Architetto di Soluzioni nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Aventiv Technologies. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/26/2025

$160K

Operazioni Servizio Clienti
$114K
Ingegnere del Software
$37.7K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$146K

Manager di Programma Tecnico
$105K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Aventiv Technologies è Architetto di Soluzioni at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $145,725. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Aventiv Technologies è $109,282.

