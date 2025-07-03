Avantor Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Avantor varia da $119,761 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere Meccanico nella fascia bassa fino a $234,969 per un Analista di Cybersecurity nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Avantor. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/26/2025

$160K

Vendite
Median $125K
Data Scientist
$201K
Marketing
$179K

Ingegnere Meccanico
$120K
Manager di Prodotto
$151K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$235K
Ingegnere del Software
$201K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Avantor è Analista di Cybersecurity at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $234,969. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Avantor è $179,100.

