Auto Trader UK Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Auto Trader UK va da $53,657 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Vendite all'estremità inferiore a $126,968 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Auto Trader UK. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/16/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $54.1K
Vendite
$53.7K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$127K

FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Auto Trader UK è Responsabile Ingegneria Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $126,968. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Auto Trader UK è di $54,086.

Altre risorse