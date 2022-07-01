Directory Aziendale
Aurotech
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
Principali Approfondimenti
  • Condividi qualcosa di unico su Aurotech che potrebbe essere utile ad altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura aziendale, ecc).
    • Informazioni

    Aurotech, Inc. is a CMMi-ML3 assessed, small-business Management and Technology Consulting firm focused on providing Federal government agencies with creative and actionable business solutions in the areas of Work Management, Program and Portfolio Management, Health IT, Litigation and eDiscovery, IT Management Consulting, Business Transformations, Data Science, Drug Lifecycle Tracking, Healthcare Data Archiving and Enterprise Content Management.Aurotech is committed to delivering the highest quality services for our clients – within budget, scope, and schedule. Our diverse and talented team consistently delivers excellence by... VISUALIZING the potential, ENGINEERING the possibilities, and REALIZING the solution.

    http://www.aurotechcorp.com
    Sito Web
    1999
    Anno di Fondazione
    240
    N° di Dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti agli stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

    Lavori in Evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Aurotech

    Aziende Correlate

    • Netflix
    • Dropbox
    • Tesla
    • Airbnb
    • Roblox
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre Risorse