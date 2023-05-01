Directory Aziendale
AtlantiCare
Principali Approfondimenti
    Informazioni

    AtlantiCare is a healthcare organization in New Jersey that provides accessible, comprehensive services of superior quality and value. It comprises AtlantiCare Regional Health Services, AtlantiCare Foundation, and AtlantiCare Health Solutions. With over 5,500 employees and 900 physicians and providers, AtlantiCare serves the community in more than 90 locations throughout six counties in New Jersey. Its primary service offering of Healthcare Delivery, integrated with the complementary and strategic service offerings of Health Information and Health Solutions, is focused on delivering value at every stage of an individual’s health. AtlantiCare's mission is to make a difference in health and healing, one person at a time, through trusting relationships.

    http://www.atlanticare.org
    Sito Web
    1993
    Anno di Fondazione
    7,501
    N° di Dipendenti
    $1B-$10B
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

    Altre Risorse