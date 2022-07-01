Athelas Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Athelas varia da $35,175 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $207,834 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Athelas. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/9/2025

$160K

Assistente Amministrativo
$50.8K
Manager di Operazioni di Business
$169K
Operazioni di Marketing
$95.8K

Manager di Prodotto
$208K
Ingegnere del Software
$35.2K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

In Athelas, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Athelas è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $207,834. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Athelas è $95,769.

