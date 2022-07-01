Athelas Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Athelas varia da $35,175 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $207,834 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Athelas. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/9/2025
How has AI impacted you at work?
I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.
I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Athelas, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
Visita la community di Levels.fyi per interagire con dipendenti di diverse aziende, ricevere consigli di carriera e molto altro.