Asurion Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Asurion varia da $44,100 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Information Technologist (IT) nella fascia bassa fino a $230,000 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Asurion. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Data Scientist
Median $160K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $145K

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $230K
Analista di Business
Median $93K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $123K
Contabile
$57.1K
Manager di Operazioni di Business
$94.9K
Servizio Clienti
$52.8K
Manager di Data Science
$179K
Analista Finanziario
$69.3K
Risorse Umane
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Legale
$75.4K
Marketing
$209K
Operazioni di Marketing
$118K
Manager di Design di Prodotto
$185K
Manager di Programma
$156K
Vendite
$65.3K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$72.6K
UX Researcher
$139K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Asurion è Manager di Ingegneria del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $230,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Asurion è $123,333.

