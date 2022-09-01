Directory delle Aziende
ArcTouch
ArcTouch Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di ArcTouch va da $33,943 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $40,885 per un Product Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di ArcTouch. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/20/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $33.9K
Product Manager
$40.9K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$38.4K

FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in ArcTouch è Product Manager at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $40,885. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in ArcTouch è di $38,430.

