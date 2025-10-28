La retribuzione Ricercatore UX in United States presso Apple varia da $139K per year per ICT2 a $308K per year per ICT4. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $310K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Apple. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/28/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
ICT2
$139K
$130K
$2.5K
$6.8K
ICT3
$238K
$162K
$63.1K
$12.3K
ICT4
$308K
$199K
$95.7K
$13K
ICT5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Apple, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
