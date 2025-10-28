La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso Apple varia da $173K per year per ICT2 a $744K per year per ICT6. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $345K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Apple. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/28/2025
ICT2
$173K
$143K
$22K
$7.9K
ICT3
$249K
$168K
$66.7K
$13.8K
ICT4
$366K
$214K
$128K
$24.1K
ICT5
$507K
$250K
$218K
$38.4K
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Apple, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
