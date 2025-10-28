Directory Aziendale
Apple
  • Stipendi
  • Recruiter

  • Tutti gli stipendi Recruiter

Apple Recruiter Stipendi

La retribuzione Recruiter in United States presso Apple varia da $139K per year per ICT3 a $305K per year per ICT5. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $251K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Apple. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/28/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
ICT2
Junior Recruiter
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ICT3
Recruiter
$139K
$126K
$10.9K
$2.5K
ICT4
Senior Recruiter
$183K
$151K
$22.5K
$9.3K
ICT5
$305K
$189K
$91.7K
$24.4K
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Apple, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)

Posizioni Incluse

Invia Nuova Posizione

Recruiter Tecnico

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Recruiter in Apple in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $329,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Apple per il ruolo Recruiter in United States è $253,000.

Altre Risorse