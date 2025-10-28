La retribuzione Operazioni di Business presso Apple varia da $216K per year per ICT3 a $260K per year per ICT4. Il pacchetto di retribuzione mediano year ammonta a $238K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Apple. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/28/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
ICT2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ICT3
$216K
$148K
$46.5K
$21.5K
ICT4
$260K
$171K
$68K
$20.9K
ICT5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Apple, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Apple, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)