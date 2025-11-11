La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Full-Stack in United States presso Appian varia da $121K per year per Software Engineer 1 a $182K per year per Senior Software Engineer 1. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $130K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Appian. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/11/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$121K
$113K
$356
$7.7K
Software Engineer 2
$155K
$141K
$3.8K
$10.7K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$182K
$175K
$2.5K
$5K
Senior Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
ANNO 1
20%
ANNO 2
20%
ANNO 3
20%
ANNO 4
20%
ANNO 5
In Appian, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:
20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)