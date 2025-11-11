La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Backend in United States presso Apex Fintech Solutions ammonta a $107K per year per Software Engineer I. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $132K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Apex Fintech Solutions. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/11/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$107K
$97.5K
$0
$9.8K
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
Nessuno stipendio trovato
