Anthropic Ingegnere Software Backend Stipendi a United States

La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Backend in United States presso Anthropic varia da $640K per year per Senior Software Engineer a $578K per year per Lead Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $570K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Anthropic. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/11/2025

Media Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Livello Base)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$640K
$320K
$320K
$0
Lead Software Engineer
$578K
$315K
$263K
$0
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

In Anthropic, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere Software Backend in Anthropic in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $710,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Anthropic per il ruolo Ingegnere Software Backend in United States è $570,000.

