La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Backend in United States presso Anthropic varia da $640K per year per Senior Software Engineer a $578K per year per Lead Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $570K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Anthropic. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/11/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$640K
$320K
$320K
$0
Lead Software Engineer
$578K
$315K
$263K
$0
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Anthropic, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)