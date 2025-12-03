Directory Aziendale
Ansys
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere Meccanico

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere Meccanico

Ansys Ingegnere Meccanico Stipendi

La retribuzione Ingegnere Meccanico in United States presso Ansys varia da $111K per year per P2 a $284K per year per P5. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $165K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Ansys. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$111K
$103K
$1.1K
$7.2K
P3
$164K
$139K
$13.9K
$10.8K
P4
$193K
$140K
$30K
$22.5K
Visualizza 4 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Calendario di Maturazione

33%

ANNO 1

33%

ANNO 2

33%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Ansys, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.00% annuale)

  • 33% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.00% annuale)

  • 33% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.00% annuale)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Ingegnere Meccanico stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere Meccanico in Ansys in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $284,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Ansys per il ruolo Ingegnere Meccanico in United States è $153,320.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Ansys

Aziende Correlate

  • Perficient
  • Zebra Technologies
  • Mercury Systems
  • RealPage
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ansys/salaries/mechanical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.