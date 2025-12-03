La retribuzione Ingegnere Meccanico in United States presso Ansys varia da $111K per year per P2 a $284K per year per P5. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $165K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Ansys. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$111K
$103K
$1.1K
$7.2K
P3
$164K
$139K
$13.9K
$10.8K
P4
$193K
$140K
$30K
$22.5K
33%
ANNO 1
33%
ANNO 2
33%
ANNO 3
In Ansys, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
33% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.00% annuale)
33% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.00% annuale)
33% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.00% annuale)
