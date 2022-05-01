Directory Aziendale
AMETEK
AMETEK Stipendi

Lo stipendio di AMETEK varia da $58,107 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $265,200 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di AMETEK. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/11/2025

$160K

Ingegnere Elettrico
Median $200K
Ingegnere Hardware
$60.6K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$147K

Ingegnere Ottico
$143K
Ingegnere del Software
$58.1K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$265K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$171K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AMETEK is Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $265,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AMETEK is $147,000.

