American Axle & Manufacturing Stipendi

Lo stipendio di American Axle & Manufacturing varia da $15,075 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist in India nella fascia bassa fino a $183,600 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di American Axle & Manufacturing. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/31/2025

$160K

Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $91.7K
Data Scientist
$15.1K
Designer di Prodotto
$110K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$184K
FAQ

Най-високо платената позиция в American Axle & Manufacturing е Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $183,600. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в American Axle & Manufacturing е $100,640.

