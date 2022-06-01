Directory Aziendale
Amentum
Amentum Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Amentum varia da $78,605 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Strutture nella fascia bassa fino a $174,125 per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Amentum. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/2/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $80K

Ingegnere Software di Produzione

Analista di Dati
Median $128K
Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $100K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Servizio Clienti
$174K
Manager di Strutture
$78.6K
Analista Finanziario
$114K
Ingegnere Hardware
$133K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$105K
Manager di Programma
$129K
Manager di Progetto
$113K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$171K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Amentum è Servizio Clienti at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $174,125. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Amentum è $114,425.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Amentum

