Directory Aziendale
Alteryx
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere del Software

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere del Software

  • Greater Bengaluru

Alteryx Ingegnere del Software Stipendi a Greater Bengaluru

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Greater Bengaluru presso Alteryx varia da ₹2.29M per year per Associate Software Engineer a ₹7.04M per year per Lead Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Bengaluru mediano year ammonta a ₹4.23M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Alteryx. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/30/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Livello Base)
₹2.29M
₹1.84M
₹261K
₹183K
Software Engineer
₹3.41M
₹2.67M
₹512K
₹236K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.25M
₹4.75M
₹1.28M
₹220K
Lead Software Engineer
₹7.04M
₹5.91M
₹773K
₹361K
Visualizza 2 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli

₹13.95M

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di ₹2.61M+ (a volte ₹26.15M+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.4%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Alteryx, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.4% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.40% annuale)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Ingegnere del Software stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

Posizioni Incluse

Invia Nuova Posizione

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

FAQ

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Ingegnere del Software sa Alteryx in Greater Bengaluru ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na ₹7,879,187. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Alteryx para sa Ingegnere del Software role in Greater Bengaluru ay ₹3,914,353.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Alteryx

Aziende Correlate

  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • Walmart Global Tech
  • Workday
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse