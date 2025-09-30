La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Greater Bengaluru presso Alteryx varia da ₹2.29M per year per Associate Software Engineer a ₹7.04M per year per Lead Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Bengaluru mediano year ammonta a ₹4.23M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Alteryx. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/30/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹2.29M
₹1.84M
₹261K
₹183K
Software Engineer
₹3.41M
₹2.67M
₹512K
₹236K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.25M
₹4.75M
₹1.28M
₹220K
Lead Software Engineer
₹7.04M
₹5.91M
₹773K
₹361K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
ANNO 1
33.3%
ANNO 2
33.4%
ANNO 3
In Alteryx, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.4% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.40% annuale)