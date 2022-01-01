Directory Aziendale
Allen Institute for AI
Allen Institute for AI Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Allen Institute for AI varia da $111,976 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane nella fascia bassa fino a $382,080 per un Sviluppo Corporate nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Allen Institute for AI. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/14/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $213K
Sviluppo Corporate
$382K
Data Scientist
$190K

Risorse Umane
$112K
Designer di Prodotto
$132K
Vendite
$184K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Allen Institute for AI è Sviluppo Corporate at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $382,080. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Allen Institute for AI è $186,898.

