La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso Alarm.com varia da $114K per year per Software Engineer I a $179K per year per Senior Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $148K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Alarm.com. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$114K
$106K
$5.5K
$2.4K
Software Engineer II
$141K
$125K
$12.9K
$3.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$179K
$150K
$23.6K
$5.6K
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
20%
ANNO 1
20%
ANNO 2
20%
ANNO 3
20%
ANNO 4
20%
ANNO 5
In Alarm.com, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:
20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
0%
ANNO 1
40%
ANNO 2
0%
ANNO 3
40%
ANNO 4
20%
ANNO 5
In Alarm.com, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:
0% matura nel 1st-ANNO (NaN% per periodo)
40% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (40.00% annuale)
0% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (NaN% per periodo)
40% matura nel 4th-ANNO (40.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
