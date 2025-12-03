Directory Aziendale
Alarm.com
La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso Alarm.com varia da $114K per year per Software Engineer I a $179K per year per Senior Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $148K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Alarm.com.

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Livello Base)
$114K
$106K
$5.5K
$2.4K
Software Engineer II
$141K
$125K
$12.9K
$3.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$179K
$150K
$23.6K
$5.6K
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

20%

ANNO 1

20%

ANNO 2

20%

ANNO 3

20%

ANNO 4

20%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Alarm.com, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

0%

ANNO 1

40%

ANNO 2

0%

ANNO 3

40%

ANNO 4

20%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Alarm.com, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 0% matura nel 1st-ANNO (NaN% per periodo)

  • 40% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (40.00% annuale)

  • 0% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (NaN% per periodo)

  • 40% matura nel 4th-ANNO (40.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)



Posizioni Incluse

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Alarm.com in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $222,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Alarm.com per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in United States è $145,000.

