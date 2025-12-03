Directory Aziendale
Alarm.com Manager di Prodotto Stipendi

La retribuzione Manager di Prodotto in United States presso Alarm.com varia da $108K per year per Product Manager I a $127K per year per Product Manager II. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $120K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Alarm.com. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Product Manager I
$108K
$103K
$2.6K
$2.5K
Product Manager II
$127K
$120K
$4.2K
$2.3K
Senior Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

20%

ANNO 1

20%

ANNO 2

20%

ANNO 3

20%

ANNO 4

20%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Alarm.com, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

0%

ANNO 1

40%

ANNO 2

0%

ANNO 3

40%

ANNO 4

20%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Alarm.com, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 0% matura nel 1st-ANNO (NaN% per periodo)

  • 40% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (40.00% annuale)

  • 0% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (NaN% per periodo)

  • 40% matura nel 4th-ANNO (40.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Prodotto in Alarm.com in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $134,250. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Alarm.com per il ruolo Manager di Prodotto in United States è $120,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/alarmcom/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.