La retribuzione Manager di Prodotto in United States presso Alarm.com varia da $108K per year per Product Manager I a $127K per year per Product Manager II. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $120K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Alarm.com. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Product Manager I
$108K
$103K
$2.6K
$2.5K
Product Manager II
$127K
$120K
$4.2K
$2.3K
Senior Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
20%
ANNO 1
20%
ANNO 2
20%
ANNO 3
20%
ANNO 4
20%
ANNO 5
In Alarm.com, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:
20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
0%
ANNO 1
40%
ANNO 2
0%
ANNO 3
40%
ANNO 4
20%
ANNO 5
In Alarm.com, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:
0% matura nel 1st-ANNO (NaN% per periodo)
40% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (40.00% annuale)
0% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (NaN% per periodo)
40% matura nel 4th-ANNO (40.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
