La retribuzione totale Recruiter media in Russia presso Akvelon varia da RUB 906K a RUB 1.27M per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Akvelon. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/2/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$12.6K - $15.2K
Russia
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$11.6K$12.6K$15.2K$16.2K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Recruiter in Akvelon in Russia raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di RUB 1,265,795. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Akvelon per il ruolo Recruiter in Russia è RUB 905,698.

Altre Risorse

