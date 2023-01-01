Directory delle Aziende
Akvelon
Akvelon Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Akvelon va da $13,875 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Recruiter in Russia all'estremità inferiore a $42,000 per un Ingegnere del Software in Serbia all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Akvelon. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/21/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $42K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Risorse Umane
$18.6K
Recruiter
$13.9K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Akvelon is Ingegnere del Software with a yearly total compensation of $42,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Akvelon is $18,622.

Altre risorse