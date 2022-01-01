Directory Aziendale
Airtel India
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Airtel India Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Airtel India varia da $3,631 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Operazioni Marketing nella fascia bassa fino a $113,207 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Airtel India. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere del Software
Software Engineer $13.6K
Senior Software Engineer $23.4K
Lead Software Engineer $40.6K
Senior Lead Software Engineer $51.9K

Ingegnere Software Frontend

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Manager di Prodotto
Median $42K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $113K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Data Scientist
Median $36.8K
Analista di Business
Median $21.3K
Sviluppo Business
$45.5K
Analista di Dati
$35.2K
Analista Finanziario
$7.5K
Risorse Umane
$16.4K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$4.4K
Marketing
$56.1K
Operazioni Marketing
$3.6K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $29K
Manager di Design di Prodotto
$67.8K
Project Manager
$34.2K
Vendite
$14.7K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$12K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
$49.4K

Architetto Dati

Compensi Totali
$25.9K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Airtel India è Manager di Ingegneria del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $113,207. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Airtel India è $31,578.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Airtel India

Aziende Correlate

  • Vodafone
  • BT
  • Safaricom
  • MTS
  • Sprint
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse