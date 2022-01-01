Directory delle Aziende
Airship
Airship Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Airship va da $71,400 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Vendite all'estremità inferiore a $187,935 per un Product Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Airship. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/24/2025

$160K

Product Manager
$188K
Vendite
$71.4K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $117K

Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$164K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Airship is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $187,935. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airship is $140,338.

